Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of United Natural Foods worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

