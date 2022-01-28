Mizuho Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $255.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $290.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.73.

FLT opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.59. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

