MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $788.95

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.95 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 713.12 ($9.62). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 722 ($9.74), with a volume of 3,968 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 910 ($12.28) to GBX 900 ($12.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £424.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 742.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 788.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.