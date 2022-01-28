MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $185.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

