MOBOX Price Hits $2.56 (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00006891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $204.20 million and $49.71 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

