Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.93.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,763,230 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.69. Moderna has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

