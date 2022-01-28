Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Down 4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

About Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

