Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.