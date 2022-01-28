Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,011. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.13. The company has a market capitalization of £225.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

