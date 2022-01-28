Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Declares GBX 1.70 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,011. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.13. The company has a market capitalization of £225.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
