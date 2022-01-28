Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $125,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $325.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $262.88 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.