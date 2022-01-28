Morgan Stanley Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

