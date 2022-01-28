Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $104.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

