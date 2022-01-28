Morgan Stanley Trims Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Target Price to $104.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.46% from the stock’s previous close.
ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $128.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
