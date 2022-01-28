Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

NYSE MSI opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

