MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 99,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MPZZF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

