Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. 8,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,475. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

