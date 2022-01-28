Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 317,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

