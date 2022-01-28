Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,377 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELF stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

