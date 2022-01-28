Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $120.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

