Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

KRG opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

