Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.