N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report sales of $88.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million.

NABL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-able stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 257,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05. N-able has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,773,000.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.