Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 57,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,909,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $806.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

