Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 1,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.