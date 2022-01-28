Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 6,000.0% in January

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NANX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

