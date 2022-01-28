Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average is $196.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

