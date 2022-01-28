National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBA. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $51,667,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,527,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

