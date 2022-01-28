National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$68.23 on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$51.17 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$72.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$111.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The company had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

