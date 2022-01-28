National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

