National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for National Vision in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

