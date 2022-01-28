National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $141,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 59,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Vision by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

