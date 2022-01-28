Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 859 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $214.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.49 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.