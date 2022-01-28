Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

