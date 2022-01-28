Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $174.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.