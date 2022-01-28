Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,049 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

