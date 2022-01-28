Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

