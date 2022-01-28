Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

GTO stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

