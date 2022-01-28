Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.27. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 5,197 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

