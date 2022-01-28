Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:FATH opened at $9.99 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,643,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,738,000. Fathom Digital Manufacturing accounts for about 29.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned about 40.91% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

