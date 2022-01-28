Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:FATH opened at $9.99 on Monday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
