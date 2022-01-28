Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.99.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

