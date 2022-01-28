Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13.00 to 10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

