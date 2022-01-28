NestEGG Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $105,755.84 and $478.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

