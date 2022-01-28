NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, an increase of 423.9% from the December 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.36. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

