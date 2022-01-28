Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Sells $40,698.24 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

