Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
