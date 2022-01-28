Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.