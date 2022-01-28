Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.70 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

