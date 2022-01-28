NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $490,680.53

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $490,680.53 and $378.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00293455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

