NFT Index Market Capitalization Achieves $3.83 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,717.62 or 0.04735728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $1,728.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

