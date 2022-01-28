NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NICE were worth $54,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NICE by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.