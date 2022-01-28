Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,459 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.8% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

