Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nikon stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

