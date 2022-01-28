Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nikon stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nikon has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

